Laredo Man faces life sentence for three death of migrants

court gavel
court gavel(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - A Laredo resident has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport undocumented migrants resulting in death in federal court.

Abraham J. Ahumada,23, admitted to leaving the victims behind after a car accident.

Ahumada drove a black Nissan Murano on Nov. 13, 2021 down U.S. Highway 83 when law enforcement attempted to pull him over, but he proceeded to flee.

He did not yield and instead accelerated above the speed limit. He disregarded a red light during the pursuit along U.S. 83 and collided with a passenger vehicle crossing the intersection with the right of way resulting in three deaths.

Two individuals in Ahumada’s vehicle were pronounced dead on the scene as well as a woman who was traveling in the struck vehicle with children.

The three children suffered major bodily injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo will impose sentencing July 28.

At that time, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

He has been and will remain in custody pending that hearing.

