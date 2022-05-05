Severe storms, minor wind damage instill fear in southern Bell County residents still reeling from April tornado

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Strong storms and minor wind damage in southern Bell County Thursday caused some fear for area residents still reeling from an EF-3 tornado that tore through the area on April 12 damaging more than 70 buildings and injuring more than 2 dozen people.

Thursday’s storm brought widespread rain, thunderstorms, and strong wind gusts of up to 70 mph but no confirmed tornado.

Ashley Alsop and her family narrowly escaped the April 12 tornado with no damage. But overnight, Thursday, they weren’t so lucky as heavy winds flung their trampoline into their mobile home puncturing a hole in the side and in the roof.

“We just woke up this morning to get everyone ready for school and I looked up and there’s just a big hole,” Aslop said.

The Alsop’s pool was also partially damaged along with sheets of metal from their chicken coop and other small structures flung about. In another area south of Salado, a barn was seen destroyed from winds overnight as well.

“Anytime the weather gets bad, or it says severe storm or possible tornados, that does not sit well because we have friends that lost everything,” Alsop said.

The Alsops are now working on a plan to get a tornado shelter on their property.

Local emergency responders are urging people in the area to not panic but instead get prepared.

“We want to encourage our citizens to watch your local news and weather channels and if you have not, please sign up for the Code Red alerts that come up on your cell phone. They will alert you to any weather that would be part of your area,” said Jim Franz, the Salado Fire Chief.

