Severe storms possible for most of our area today

A strong cold front is set to blast into Central Texas later today and will kick up widely scattered to numerous storms. Since warm and humid air returned yesterday afternoon in advance of the front, we’re expecting a good chance for strong storms too. Today’s overall severe weather risk is at a level 3 of 5 in the ‘enhanced’ category along and east of I-35. For cities and towns west of I-35, the severe weather threat is at a level 2 of 5 in the ‘slight’ category. Today’s main severe weather concern is from strong wind gusts but hail and a stray tornado or two could be possible as well. We’re not expecting much in the way of precipitation to start out the day with less than a 20% rain chances through 9 AM. Storms are expected to form around 10 AM and they’ll continue to grow in coverage and in strength as the cold front slowly pushes in. Initially, we’re expecting widely scattered storms generally in a disorganized fashion. By around lunch time, as the front nears I-35, we’re expecting storms to form more into a line. The line of storms will bring us the highest severe weather threat mainly with upwards of 70 MPH wind gusts. The line nears I-35 for the lunch hour and then will cross I-35 during the afternoon. Cities and towns east of I-35 remain under the threat of severe storms through the afternoon but the majority of the area will be dry by the evening rush hour. Rain may hang on a bit longer in the Brazos Valley and I-45 up until around sunset. As for temperatures, we’re expecting morning lows in the low-to-mid 70s to stay mostly stuck in the 70s with the rain moving through. We could reach the low 80s east of I-35 before the rain starts and we could briefly reach the low 80s along and west of the I-35 corridor late in the day if sunshine returns fast enough.

We’re expecting boatloads of sunshine for the next few days and that’s not necessarily a good thing. While Friday’s morning temperatures will be cooler in the upper 50s and low 60s with clear skies thanks to today’s front, we’re expecting afternoon highs to reach the upper 80s and low 90s! Friday’s near 90° highs will be eclipsed by highs in the mid-to-upper 90s all weekend long and into the majority of next week too. We’ve seen a bit of a tick down in the expected temperatures which may keep us away from record highs, but they’ll still be challenged Saturday through Tuesday. Unfortunately for the ongoing drought, there’s no rain in the forecast (outside of maybe late Monday...maybe) through next week as high pressure takes control. Unfortunately too, many of our longer term forecast models suggest that we will be stuck with low-to-mid 90s through the middle of the month with maybe some cooler weather and rain returning for the last-third of May. We’ll see if that holds true...

