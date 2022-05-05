Advertisement

Suspect in 1996 California stabbing death arrested in Texas

This photo provided by the Santa Ana Police Department shows Jade Benning who has been arrested...
This photo provided by the Santa Ana Police Department shows Jade Benning who has been arrested in Texas for the 1996 stabbing death of her boyfriend in Southern California. Benning was taken into custody Tuesday near her home in Austin, Texas, according to police in Santa Ana, California. It wasn't immediately known if the 48-year-old has an attorney.((Santa Ana Police Department via AP))
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A woman was arrested this week in Texas for the 1996 stabbing death of her boyfriend in Southern California, authorities said Wednesday.

Jade Benning, 48, was taken into custody Tuesday near her home in Austin, Texas, police in Santa Ana, California said in a statement.

It wasn’t immediately known if she has an attorney.

Police responding to reports of a break-in on Jan. 4, 1996 found Christopher Harvey with multiple stab wounds at the Santa Ana apartment he shared with Benning, the statement said. Harvey, 22, later died of his injuries.

Neighbors told police they’d heard a loud argument inside the apartment. Benning was interviewed by detectives, but never charged.

The case went cold until January 2020, when investigators received an anonymous letter implicating Benning in the slaying, police said.

A cold-case homicide detective reopened the case and ordered forensic testing. Banning was ultimately identified as a suspect and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Benning had moved to Las Vegas in 2001 and later relocated to Texas.

She will face extradition to California to face a possible murder charge.

