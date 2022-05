TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police are searching for a missing teen possibly in the Temple and Belton area.

Isabelle Halloran, 16, was last seen on January 4 in Converse, Texas.

She is described as 4′10″, 94 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is to call 254-298-5500.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.