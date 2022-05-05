Advertisement

Women and people of color experience longer ER wait times than white men, study says

Women and people of color are more likely to wait longer than White men at the ER, according to...
Women and people of color are more likely to wait longer than White men at the ER, according to a new study.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you’ve been to the emergency room recently, what was it like?

For women and people of color, the experience is often different from what white men experience, according to new research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

The research is based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of nearly 30 million people.

Researchers looked at people younger than 55 years of age who went to the ER for chest pain.

They discovered that patients who identified as people of color waited 10-15 minutes longer in the ER to receive care for chest pain compared to white adults.

They also found that women and people of color were less likely to get testing done and less likely to get medication for a heart attack.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco Police identify woman shot, killed overnight; shooter at large
The deadly shootout at the Waco Twin Peaks led to the unprecedented arrest of 177 people. In...
Appeals court reinstates civil rights lawsuits of dozens of bikers arrested in 2015 Twin Peaks shootout
Police officers dispatched to the store learned the suspect demanded money, threatened the bank...
FBI investigating aggravated bank robbery inside Waco Walmart
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl

Latest News

A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. ...
Stocks slump 3% as worries grow over higher interest rates
H-E-B representatives present Woodgate Intermediate School Principal Wes Kanawyer with a prize...
Midway ISD Principal named finalist for Principal of the Year in H-E-B’s Excellence in Education Awards Program
FILE - Druid Hills High School is shown in this undated photo, in suburban Atlanta. Officials...
Students at Emory University told to shelter in place
Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child after police...
Mom finds boyfriend in bed with 7-year-old daughter, hits him with car when he ran, police say
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Biden administration to crack down on polluters in poor, minority areas