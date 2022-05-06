2 cars crash into semi-truck attempting to back up into parking lot: Killeen Police

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Two drivers were injured, one critically, after a chain reaction wreck involving a semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer.

The collision happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, in the 12000 block of South Fort Hood Street.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the semi-truck was attempting to pull to back into a parking lot when the driver of a black Kia Sportage and the driver of a black Nissan Sentra both struck the trailer.

The driver of a third vehicle, a black Mercedes, then struck the Nissan from behind, police said.

The driver of the Kia was air-lifted to Baylor Scott & White in Temple in critical conduction.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to Baylor Scott and White by EMS in serious condition.

The driver of the Mercedes did not report any injuries.

Police said the wreck remains under investigation. No further information was provided.

