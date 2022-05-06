Advertisement

Affidavit: Student waived rights, admitted to fatally stabbing classmate inside Belton High restroom

Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, charged with murder and held on $1-million bond
KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a stabbing at Belton High.
KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a stabbing at Belton High.(KWTX PHOTO.)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, the Belton High School student charged with murder for the killing of fellow schoolmate, Jose Luis Ramirez Jr., 18, allegedly waived his rights against self incrimination and admitted to detectives he stabbed Ramirez during a fight in a school restroom.

Allison was jailed on a $1-million bond at the Bell County Jail.

The arrest affidavit filed against Allison states Belton Police arrived at the school located at 600 Lake Road on Tuesday, May 3, and found Ramirez with “large puncture wounds to his chest.”

Ramirez was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead. At the hospital, officers noticed Ramirez sustained “multiple stab and slashes injuries along his chest, back, legs and arm.”

Witnesses at the scene identified the student who stabbed Ramirez as Allison, who allegedly ran away from campus.

The affidavit states police also obtained video that allegedly shows Allison brandish a knife and stab Ramirez during a fight in the bathroom.

“Allison was later arrested and transported to the Belton Police Department where he provided police with a sworn statement he provided after being informed of his rights and waiving them,” the affidavit states.

In the statement to police, Allison allegedly admitted he “stabbed Ramirez Jr. once during a fight between them.”

Police were able to obtain a search warrant to search Allison’s home where they allegedly recovered a “folding knife covered in what they suspected was blood.”

