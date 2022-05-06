Business owners donate profits to help family of slain Belton teen

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Two area business owners are teaming up to help with medical and funeral expenses for Joe Ramirez, the Belton High School senior murdered on campus on Tuesday.

Both are donating a part — or all — of the profits they made on Friday.

At Up Nutrition, owned by Sabrina King, a hundred percent of profits are going to the family, along with more donations from King herself.

Down the road from her establishment, a customer who frequents her shop owns a boutique and she also is giving part of what she earned to the family.

“The outpouring has been just crazy,” said King. “In a good way, in a great way.”

For her, it is almost a literal outpouring, too. Her shop specializes in health-drinks.

Ramirez’s mother, Amanda Rios, frequents the shop and knows King, which is what prompted the fundraising effort.

“I know finances just get rough around a time like this,” said King.

Joining her in donations is Micah Springton, owner of the Pink Bulldog Boutique, down the street.

“She needs all the support she can (get),” said Springton talking about Ramirez’s mother. I can’t even imagine going through what she is going through.”

Springton felt compelled to give because she is also grieving, but for a different reason. A few months ago her mother also died unexpectedly.

“To have others help during the times that I’ve had a loss, I want to be able to do that for others,” said Springton.

She even asked one of her vendors to have specially made jewelry for the fundraiser.

“I didn’t know she didn’t have it made,” said Springton. “She stayed up all night last night, making stuff for us.”

And it is similar contributions both have noticed since Ramirez’s untimely death. All of it, to help a family as they continue to grieve.

“I just knew the support would be so great,” said King. “And I know she’s going to do something great with everything she is getting.”

Those interested in donating directly to the family can find the GoFundMe link here.

