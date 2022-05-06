Advertisement

Central Texas man gets two life prison terms after sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - A 70-year-old Falls County man was sentenced to two consecutive life prison terms Friday after his conviction for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old family member in 2018.

Jurors in 82nd State District Court in Marlin deliberated about five hours Thursday before convicting John Wayne Williams Sr. on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The jury took about 30 minutes on Friday to decide his punishment.

Judge Bryan Russ Jr. ordered Williams to serve the life terms consecutively on a motion from Falls County District Attorney Jody Gilliam. Before the judge stacked the sentences, Williams could have been eligible for parole after 30 years.

The girl, who is now 12, testified during the four-day trial that Williams, a family member, took her into the garage of his home near the Perry community in northern Falls County and sexually assaulted her in April 2018.

The abuse came to light after school officials overheard children on the school bus talking about the incident. School officials reported the allegations to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

Gilliam, who prosecuted the case with Jami Lowry, a Robertson County assistant district attorney, asked the jury in punishment phase summations to “give him what he gave her.”

“The jury’s verdict was greatly appreciated in their willingness to listen to a child’s testimony and render a verdict on that testimony,” Gilliam said Friday.

Williams’ attorney, Hoagie Karels, said he and Williams are disappointed in the verdict. He said he will try to reverse the judgment on appeal.

Punishment testimony revealed that Williams, who did not testify during the trial, was placed on deferred probation for 10 years in 1989 after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child in the sexual abuse of a 16-year-old family member. He successfully completed that term of probation.

