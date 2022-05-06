Central Texas teacher arrested after allegedly driving drunk, fleeing the scene of collision

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - Officers with the Lampasas Police Department on Friday arrested Michael Foreman, 57, a teacher at a Lampasas Independent School District (LISD) middle school, on suspicion of drunken driving after he allegedly drove away from the scene of a vehicle collision.

The wreck happened at the intersection of South Key Avenue and Sixth Street at about 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 6.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they were told by one of the drivers involved that the other driver had fled the scene.

The victim of the hit-and-run gave police officers a description of the hit-and-run driver’s vehicle and also mentioned the driver was wearing an LISD identification tag.

Shortly after the wreck, police located a vehicle at LISD Middle School matching the description of the one involved in the hit-and-run. “The vehicle did have damage consistent with the reported accident,” police said.

The owner of the vehicle was later identified as Foreman thanks to the cooperation of administrators at the school district, according to police.

“Foreman was interviewed and it was determined that he was the driver of his vehicle during said accident,” Lampasas Police said in a news release.

The police department further said officer suspected “Foreman may have been intoxicated and was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated.”

Foreman was booked into the Lampasas County Jail, police said.

