Dallas man arrested in fatal shooting of boy, 11, after gun goes off

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Dallas Police Department officers arrested Andre Sharp, 29, after a gun went off and fatally wounded an 11-year-old child on May 5.

Sharp was charged with murder, police said.

Officers were called at about 7:40 p.m. to the 2500 block of Fatima Avenue to investigate a shooting that wounded a child’s neck.

The child was transported to a local hospital in Dallas where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Sharp was still at the scene of the shooting and handed over the weapon, a .38 caliber revolver, to the officers.

During the investigation, officers reportedly learned Sharp took out the gun to show the child and another witness and pointed the gun at each of them once.

The gun did not go off when he pointed at the witness, but went off when he pulled the trigger in the direction of the child, police said.

“The suspect was pointing the gun at the witness and the victim and pulled the trigger each time he pointed the weapon,” police said, “The weapon did not go off when he pointed at the witness, but when he pointed it and pulled the trigger in the direction of the victim, the gun went off and shot the victim in the neck, causing his death.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.