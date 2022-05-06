Advertisement

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol Agents Arrest Sex Offender who was previously deported

Migrants walk on a dirt road along the Rio Grande in Mission, Texas, on March 23, 2021, after...
Migrants walk on a dirt road along the Rio Grande in Mission, Texas, on March 23, 2021, after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.(Julio Cortez / AP file)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT
DEL RIO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested a convicted sex offender who entered the county.

Carrizo Springs agents at 3:11 a.m. May 3 apprehended a group of 22 subject and transported to the Carrizo Springs Border Patrol Station for processing.

During processing, record checks revealed that one subject, Ramiro Estuhardy Aguilar-Lopez, of Guatemala, was previously convicted for aggravated sexual abuse of a child in Arlington in 2016.

Aguilar-Lopez was previously ordered removed from the United States in 2021.

As a convicted felon with a prior removal, he will face a charge of Re-entry after Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

