Del Rio Sector Border Patrol Agents Arrest Sex Offender who was previously deported

DEL RIO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested a convicted sex offender who entered the county.

Carrizo Springs agents at 3:11 a.m. May 3 apprehended a group of 22 subject and transported to the Carrizo Springs Border Patrol Station for processing.

During processing, record checks revealed that one subject, Ramiro Estuhardy Aguilar-Lopez, of Guatemala, was previously convicted for aggravated sexual abuse of a child in Arlington in 2016.

Aguilar-Lopez was previously ordered removed from the United States in 2021.

As a convicted felon with a prior removal, he will face a charge of Re-entry after Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

