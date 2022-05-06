East Texas couple wanted on prohibited sexual conduct charges

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a Huxley couple who both have felony warrants for prohibited sexual conduct.

Jimmy Moore, 58, and Wanda Moore, 46, are both wanted on third-degree felony warrants for prohibited sexual conduct, according to a press release on the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office website.

“If anyone is found to be hindering the apprehension, harboring or concealing, providing or aiding with any means of avoiding arrest or effecting escape, or warns the Moore’s of impending discovery or apprehension, person(s) will be arrested and charged in accordance to Penal Code 38.05 Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution, a Felony 3 offense,” the press release stated.

Anyone with any information about the Moores’ whereabouts is urged to contact SCSO CID Lt. C.J. Dickerson at (936) 572-0255.

