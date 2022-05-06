Advertisement

Friday marks 9 years since Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus, Michelle Knight escaped from captor’s home in Cleveland

Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus, Michelle Knight
Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus, Michelle Knight
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday marks nine years since three women escaped from a Seymour Avenue home in Cleveland after being held captive for more than a decade.

Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus, and Michelle Knight were abducted and held confined by Ariel Castro.

Knight, who also goes by the name Lily Rose Lee, was taken by Castro in 2002. He impregnated her several times and then beat her until she miscarried, Knight says.

Castro then went on to abduct Berry and DeJesus, sexually abusing them and holding all three captive in the same house.

All three women were able to escape on May 6, 2013.

Castro was eventually arrested and pleaded guilty to 937 crimes related to the abductions.

A month after being sentenced to life, plus a minimum of 1,000 years, Castro died by suicide in prison.

A rally is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Friday to commemorate the anniversary of the escape. It will be held at 2207 Seymour Avenue in front of the property where Castro’s former home has since been demolished.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco Police identify woman shot, killed overnight; shooter at large
The deadly shootout at the Waco Twin Peaks led to the unprecedented arrest of 177 people. In...
Appeals court reinstates civil rights lawsuits of dozens of bikers arrested in 2015 Twin Peaks shootout
Police officers dispatched to the store learned the suspect demanded money, threatened the bank...
FBI investigating aggravated bank robbery inside Waco Walmart
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl

Latest News

KWTX News 10 This Morning - Good News Friday: May 6, 2022
Good News Friday: May 6, 2022
The pup is now recovering in isolation but will soon be joined by a foster sibling.
Family mistakes coyote pup for dog, takes it home
A manhunt continues as police search for missing officer and inmate.
New photos released of escaped Alabama inmate, former corrections officer
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Schaumburg, Ill., April 1, 2022. Employers posted...
US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation