Good News Friday: May 6, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Carmen and Elisa want to wish a happy 60th wedding anniversary to the Sanchez couple. Their anniversary was yesterday. Congratulations on this incredible milestone!

The Waco Youth Council wants to recognize and congratulate the newest members of the National Honor Society and Junior Society. Your insight and vision have been very valuable to the Council.

West High and Middle schools also want to congratulate the newest members of their National Honor Society and Junior Honor Society. The National Honor Society upholds these four values: scholarship, service, leadership, and character. These students have bright futures ahead of them!

Copperas Cove High School students competed at the “Texas Health Occupations, Students of America Conference” in Galveston. They won a gold medal for collecting over 400 units of blood, and another medal for their chapter’s newsletter. Thank future health professionals!

We also want to congratulate Principal Wes Kanawyer of Intermediate School. Midway ISD principal was selected earlier this spring as an “H-E-B excellence in education” awards finalist. He is one of five principals selected for this year in Texas. The award celebrates individuals’ dedication, and commitment to their school communities.

And Killeen ISD is proud to celebrate its 2022 Elementary Teacher of the Year Ms. Evelyn Joseph, and Secondary Teacher of the Year Mr. Kelly Berg. While it’s teacher appreciation week we’d like to take a minute to appreciate all our educators for all the hard work preparing the future generations!

