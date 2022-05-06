Local doctor who worked for Texas A&M accused of sexually assaulting patients

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos Valley doctor who worked for Texas A&M University is charged with sexually assaulting two female patients last year, according to probable cause statements obtained by KBTX following his arrest this week in Brazos County.

Dr. Kory Lee Gill, 44, of College Station, is charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Online jail records show Gill was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on Wednesday and released the same day on bonds totaling $60,000.

According to the university, Gill specializes in primary care sports medicine and was on the medical staff of Texas A&M Athletics, and served as an assistant professor of Family & Community Medicine at Texas A&M College of Medicine.

Gill was also the director of the Texas A&M Family Medicine Residency Sports Medicine Program and is affiliated with several other healthcare facilities in the Bryan-College Station area.

According to arrest reports filed by the Bryan Police Department, the first accusation against Gill surfaced in early 2022 when the survivor went to the police to share her story.

She told investigators that she met Gill at a clinic on A&M’s campus and complained of pain and he offered to treat her for free. The report says the first few treatments happened in front of students as Gill was “using her as a teaching tool for the residents.”

The fourth treatment occurred at a privately-owned clinic in the area where Gill was contracted to do work through the Health Science Center, according to sources who are familiar with the investigation.

At that meeting, in November 2021, the survivor said Gill was drinking whiskey when she arrived and he also offered a drink. The patient said she took one sip and immediately began to feel “buzzed.” The report goes on to say Gill offered her a second drink and she accepted it “because the procedure was painful and the defendant told her it was going to hurt.”

The survivor said during the treatment is when she was sexually assaulted by Gill and then blacked out. She told police she woke up several hours later at her home and didn’t remember how she got there.

According to the report, the patient later confronted Gill about the assault, and she claims he became emotional and apologized.

Not long after the first survivor came forward, a second woman came forward and said the same thing happened to her while under the care of Gill, according to the probable cause statement.

Bryan police say they were notified by a Title IX investigator of the new allegations from a woman who said she went to Gill for an exercise-related injury and he offered her free medical treatment.

In April 2021, the woman said she was offered alcohol by Gill, and on her final visit with him, he appeared to be “more intoxicated than usual.”

It was during this visit she said she was sexually assaulted.

According to two sources familiar with the investigation, Gill was fired by Texas A&M University following a Title IX investigation in February.

KBTX has also confirmed that Gill is no longer working at the clinic where the first alleged assault occurred because he was only contracted to do work there through the university. The same source said alcohol is not and has never been allowed at the workplace, and they were unaware of Gill’s use of whiskey while on the job.

KBTX has reached out to several departments at Texas A&M University for comment on this story.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.