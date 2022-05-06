Midway ISD seniors take trip down memory lane, reunite with elementary school teachers and classmates

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Seniors in the Midway Independent School District took a trip down memory lane before graduating later this month by visiting their former elementary schools and reuniting with old classmates and teachers.

The annual event, which happens at all six Midway elementary schools, is called Elementary Senior Night.

Kim Neuhaus is a longtime first grade teacher at South Bosque who taught the senior class when they were first graders and still teaches today.

“I look forward to the senior party every year because it provides me the opportunity to reconnect with my sweet first graders before they head off to their next adventures,” Neuhaus said.

Sam Battle, 18, is headed to the University of Texas in Austin and attended South Bosque Elementary.

Now and then: Midway ISD senior Sam Battle plans to attend the University of Texas after graduation. (Courtesy Photo)

Battle was happy to reunite with several of his former teachers before he closes the last chapter at Midway.

“Senior night at Midway is where all the graduating seniors get to meet up and talk to our old teachers and principals and see all the kids we haven’t seen in almost eight years and we kind of hang around and talk and we get food and talk about where we’re going to college and all that. It’s just great to see everybody again,” Battle said.

It’s a feeling echoed by Midway senior Jack Lewis, 17, who said he remembers posing for a picture in 4th grade on the playground which the seniors recreated this week.

“On the last day of school at 4th grade one of the moms wanted us to take a picture on the playground so that whenever we did graduate we could recreate it and look back on the times we had at South Bosque with our friends and everything and just all the great memories we had on the playground and with each other on the playground and with each other in the cafeteria,” Lewis said.

NOW AND THEN: Midway ISD seniors Lexi Kimmel and Jack Lewis (Courtesy Photos)

Lewis was able to share with his old teachers that he’s headed to the University of Arkansas.

Lexi Kimmel, 17, will attend the University of North Texas and says it was the ultimate treat to come back to where her schooling all started to visit with her favorite teacher, Pam Dominik.

Dominik was a first-grade teacher for 40 years in the Midway Independent School District, the first 10 at the original Woodway Elementary and the next 30 at South Bosque.

She retired in 2020.

Then and now: Midway ISD seniors reunited with classmates from elementary school. (Courtesy Photo)

“Going back to South Bosque was really sweet,” Kimmel said.

“It was very surreal seeing all those people again. The sweetest moment I had was reconnecting with my first-grade teacher Pam Dominck. I got to sit down and take a picture with her and talk to her and that woman, I adore her,” Kimmel said.

“Senior night is always an amazing event,” Dominik said.

“Doubly fun due to the opportunity to see former students and hear their future plans and to see my former coworkers that are such good forever friends. The hugs are the best!”

Some Midway ISD seniors recreated a photo taken at their former playground in elementary school. (Courtesy Photo)

