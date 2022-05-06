Organizations come together in Waco to raise awareness, provide resources for children’s mental health

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Local organizations are putting a focus on the mental health of children.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Children’s Mental Health Acceptance Week runs from May 1-7.

On Friday, organizations from across the region came together at the Klaras Center for Families to talk about the importance of mental health.

“This goes to normalize mental health and mental health challenges that we experience in our culture,” Ron Kimbell with the Klaras Center for Families said. “Particularly in these times with all the stressors that we have gone through, I hope that it gives people the confidence to share their lived experience.”

The event had face painting, a bounce house, and all kinds of fun activities for the kids, and there were resources readily available for parents from community partners all in one place.

“As a teenager, I struggled with my mental health and I really don’t want that to impact my kids,” Kirstin Thompson, a mom of two children, said. “I’m trying to let them be happy and grow up healthy and in the right mindset. That’s a lot to do and a lot to have on you as a mom. You have to make sure you give them the right resources and show them how to deal with their emotions.”

The event goes beyond awareness but also preaches acceptance that children face challenges so we can learn to better address them.

“We are addressing real mental health challenges when we are younger so things do not carry on and get exasperated as we grow older,” Kimbell said.

It’s a topic brought to the forefront as communities see the impact the pandemic has on the mental health of all people.

“With the forced isolation and the fear and anxiety, it just never seems to end, we all know as adults how difficult that is and how challenging that is in our own lives, and that’s just compounded that much more for a child who feels even less in control,” Kimbell said.

The resources offered at the event are not just offered during this time of awareness, but all the time. Learn more about resources offered for children online or by calling (254) 752-7889.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.