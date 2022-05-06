Silver Alert issued for missing Central Texas man

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is looking for James Edwards Jr., a missing elderly man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

The 83-year-old is 5-foot-9, weighs about 181 pounds, has gray hair, and brown eyes.

Deputies said he was wearing a red baseball cap, light gray southwest jacket, red long sleeve zipper shirt, blue jeans, and Justin western boots at the time he disappeared.

The man has an upper arm tattoo with the words “Born to Lo.”

Edwards Jr. was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, in the 200 block of South Grant Street in Kosse, Texas.

He was reportedly driving a blue 2017 Ford Focus with Texas license plate JMK2595.

Law enforcement officials believe the disappearance poses a credible threat to the man’s health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing man, contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 254-729-3278.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.