Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Central Texas man

James Edwards Jr. was driving a blue 2017 Ford Focus with Texas license plate JMK2595.
James Edwards Jr. was driving a blue 2017 Ford Focus with Texas license plate JMK2595.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is looking for James Edwards Jr., a missing elderly man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

The 83-year-old is 5-foot-9, weighs about 181 pounds, has gray hair, and brown eyes.

Deputies said he was wearing a red baseball cap, light gray southwest jacket, red long sleeve zipper shirt, blue jeans, and Justin western boots at the time he disappeared.

The man has an upper arm tattoo with the words “Born to Lo.”

Edwards Jr. was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, in the 200 block of South Grant Street in Kosse, Texas.

He was reportedly driving a blue 2017 Ford Focus with Texas license plate JMK2595.

Law enforcement officials believe the disappearance poses a credible threat to the man’s health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing man, contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 254-729-3278.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco Police identify woman shot, killed overnight; shooter at large
The deadly shootout at the Waco Twin Peaks led to the unprecedented arrest of 177 people. In...
Appeals court reinstates civil rights lawsuits of dozens of bikers arrested in 2015 Twin Peaks shootout
Police officers dispatched to the store learned the suspect demanded money, threatened the bank...
FBI investigating aggravated bank robbery inside Waco Walmart
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Friday Evening FastCast
Joe Michael Rivera
Temple Police looking for runaway teenager
Jurors deliberated about five hours Thursday before convicting John Wayne Williams Sr. on two...
Central Texas man gets two life prison terms after sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl
Migrants walk on a dirt road along the Rio Grande in Mission, Texas, on March 23, 2021, after...
Del Rio Sector Border Patrol Agents Arrest Sex Offender who was previously deported