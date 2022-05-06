Advertisement

Temple Police looking for runaway teenager

Joe Michael Rivera
Joe Michael Rivera(Temple Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help as it searches for 14-year-old Joe Michael Rivera.

The boy was last seen on Wednesday, May 4, around 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of W Irvin Avenue.

Police said he is around 5-foot-5, weighs about 145 pounds, has brown eyes, and black hair.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

