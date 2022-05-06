Waco ISD says “exciting journey” led to groundbreaking of new G. W. Carver Middle School

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Nearly a year after an electrical fire heavily damaged G. W. Carver Middle School, Waco ISD officials are set to break ground on the new building.

Dr. Susan Kincannon, Waco ISD superintendent, said it’s been an exciting journey to get to this point. The district has worked with architects to design the new building, as well as with teachers, staff and a historical advisory committee, made up of Carver graduates from 1957 to 1970.

Dr. Kincannon said it was exciting to meet with them to understand the legacy of the school and incorporate that into the new building.

Once it’s complete, there will be several art pieces honoring G. W. Carver and JJ Flewellen—they’ve been working with advanced placement students from Waco High School on the design, and then a local artist will fabricate them.

Dr. Kincannon said the historical advisory committee spoke strongly of their teachers, so those names will be incorporated in various places on campus.

“There’s a sweet history and legacy, it’s such a strong legacy of just academics and extracurricular activities at the school,” Dr. Kincannon said. “These graduates from 1957 to 1970 are just so proud of their school. So it’s been delightful to get to work with them and we’re excited that we get to start the project.”

She added it was important for them to continue the legacy of the building and remember the place it held in the community.

“It was just really important to us that we honored the history of that campus and the legacy and carry that forward into the new generation of students that will be there,” Dr. Kincannon said. “We want to teach the students about the history while we honor those who came before our students.”

The groundbreaking begins at 9 a.m. on May 6 at 1601 JJ Flewellen Road.

