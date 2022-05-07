Amber Alert issued for two Texas children

MIDWAY, Texas (KWTX) - The Schertz Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for Diamonte Robert Sisk, and Israel Ryan Sisk.

Diamonte is described as a 6 year old black, male standing 4′06″, and weighing 65 lbs.

He has brown hair, and brown eyes,

Israel is described as a 5-year-old black, male, standing 4′00″ tall and weighing 45 lbs.,

He also has brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police are looking for 47-year-old Patricia Millsap in connection with their abduction.

Millsap is described as a white female, 2′ 11″, 50 lbs. She has brown hair, blue eyes,

Patricia Millsap (SCHERTZ POLICE DEPARTMENT)

The suspect is driving a white minivan with unknown Alabama license plate number.

The suspect was last heard from in Midway, Texas

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Schertz police department at 210-619-1200.

