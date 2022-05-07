City of Belton asking area residents to conserve water for 36 hours
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Belton is asking area residents to conserve water over the next 36 hours.
Bell County Water Control & Improvement District No. 1, which supplies drinking water to several area cities, has notified the city that a major leak on a 48-inch line needs to be repaired.
It is anticipated that this line will be out of service for at least 24 hours.
