City of Belton asking area residents to conserve water for 36 hours

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Belton is asking area residents to conserve water over the next 36 hours.

Bell County Water Control & Improvement District No. 1, which supplies drinking water to several area cities, has notified the city that a major leak on a 48-inch line needs to be repaired.

It is anticipated that this line will be out of service for at least 24 hours.

