Advertisement

City of Belton asking area residents to conserve water for 36 hours

Water faucet/KY3 News
Water faucet/KY3 News(ky3)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Belton is asking area residents to conserve water over the next 36 hours.

Bell County Water Control & Improvement District No. 1, which supplies drinking water to several area cities, has notified the city that a major leak on a 48-inch line needs to be repaired.

It is anticipated that this line will be out of service for at least 24 hours.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco Police identify woman shot, killed overnight; shooter at large
The deadly shootout at the Waco Twin Peaks led to the unprecedented arrest of 177 people. In...
Appeals court reinstates civil rights lawsuits of dozens of bikers arrested in 2015 Twin Peaks shootout
Police officers dispatched to the store learned the suspect demanded money, threatened the bank...
FBI investigating aggravated bank robbery inside Waco Walmart
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl

Latest News

The West-native has spent 37 years in law enforcement.
West Chief of Police retires
One killed in crash involving McLennan County Sheriff’s Deputy
Diamonte and Israel Sisk
Texas children found safe following Amber Alert
Military Spouse Day and Nurses Week
Nurses Week and Military Spouse Day