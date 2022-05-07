HOT Weather Takes Over Mother’s Day Weekend

High temperatures are in the mid to upper 90s... every. single. day this weekend and through next week. There are no chances for rain over these next several days. Pretty much, summer has taken over.

We could see some of this year’s first triple digit temperatures over the weekend, west of I-35. If it doesn’t read triple digits on the thermometer, it will feel like it when you factor in the humidity. We have blocking high pressure which is sinking air meaning no clouds, no rain, no relief from the heat for us. Take it easy out there for any outdoor weekend plans! Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate!

Unfortunately, not everyone saw rain yesterday. Those that need it the most in Mills, San Saba, Hamilton, and even parts of Bosque county didn’t get to tap into the rain and that’s where the drought conditions are the worst. More bad news, there is little to no hope for rain for the next 8-14 days.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.