Advertisement

One killed in crash involving McLennan County Sheriff’s Deputy

(Arizona's Family)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Department Detectives are investigating a fatal crash that happened on I-35 early Saturday morning.

According to Waco PD, at 1:50 a.m. a female was hit while walking southbound in the middle of the outside lane on I-35 by a McLennan County Sheriff’s Deputy, who was enroute to a call in Lorena.

The Police Department states that CPR was immediately given by the driver, but unfortunately her injuries were too severe, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither the named of the deceased or the name of the Deputy have been released.

Next of Kin has been notified and no arrests have been made at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco Police identify woman shot, killed overnight; shooter at large
The deadly shootout at the Waco Twin Peaks led to the unprecedented arrest of 177 people. In...
Appeals court reinstates civil rights lawsuits of dozens of bikers arrested in 2015 Twin Peaks shootout
Police officers dispatched to the store learned the suspect demanded money, threatened the bank...
FBI investigating aggravated bank robbery inside Waco Walmart
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl

Latest News

Diamonte and Israel Sisk
Texas children found safe following Amber Alert
Military Spouse Day and Nurses Week
Nurses Week and Military Spouse Day
Children's Mental Health Awareness
Children's Mental Health Awareness
fastcast
HOT Weather Taking Over Mother's Day Weekend