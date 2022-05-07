One killed in crash involving McLennan County Sheriff’s Deputy

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Department Detectives are investigating a fatal crash that happened on I-35 early Saturday morning.

According to Waco PD, at 1:50 a.m. a female was hit while walking southbound in the middle of the outside lane on I-35 by a McLennan County Sheriff’s Deputy, who was enroute to a call in Lorena.

The Police Department states that CPR was immediately given by the driver, but unfortunately her injuries were too severe, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither the named of the deceased or the name of the Deputy have been released.

Next of Kin has been notified and no arrests have been made at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

