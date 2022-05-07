Police identify Waco woman struck and killed by McLennan County Sheriff’s deputy responding to call

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Department Detectives are investigating a fatal crash that happened on I-35 early Saturday morning that claimed the life of Maddison Lassetter, 24, of Waco.

According to Waco Police, at about 1:50 a.m. on Saturday Lassetter was struck while walking southbound in the middle of the outside lane on I-35 by a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputy on his way to a call in Lorena.

Police said the deputy immediately performed CPR, but the woman’s injuries were too severe, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the wreck continues. No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.