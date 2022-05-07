Advertisement

Police identify Waco woman struck and killed by McLennan County Sheriff’s deputy responding to call

By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Department Detectives are investigating a fatal crash that happened on I-35 early Saturday morning that claimed the life of Maddison Lassetter, 24, of Waco.

According to Waco Police, at about 1:50 a.m. on Saturday Lassetter was struck while walking southbound in the middle of the outside lane on I-35 by a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputy on his way to a call in Lorena.

Police said the deputy immediately performed CPR, but the woman’s injuries were too severe, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the wreck continues. No charges have been filed.

