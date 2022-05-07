Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 5.6.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

The Jack in the Box at 1100 East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen got an 85 on a recent inspection.

There were several repeat violations such as excessive food particles on the equipment and a dirty wall.

There was grease build-up and trash that needed attention.

There was liquid and food build-up in the taco prep area.

One of the coolers was dripping water above the food.

Of course, the food had to be thrown away.

The permit was withheld until the violations were addressed.

________________

La Garita at 305 West Rancier in Killeen got a 93 on a recent inspection and its permit withheld.

This restaurant also had repeat violations mainly due to cleanliness, from the floors, to the ceiling to the kitchen equipment.

The inspector noted seeing personal items such as a comb, purse, car keys, and a cell phone at the table while food was being prepped.

There was a sweater stored with the potatoes.

And the inside and outside of the rice storage container was reportedly dirty.

________________

The Catch at 1200 Lowes Blvd in Killeen got a 95 on a recent inspection.

This place still had some repeat cleanliness issues but the inspector noted “The facility has improved,” and “The frequency for inspection is lowered to 6. Good job. Please keep up the good work.”

_______________

This week’s Clean Plate award goes to Lighthouse Coffee & Wine at 624 Washington Avenue in Waco.

This newer spot has your cocktails and wine, but it also has a Friday night dinner menu and it sells Raaka chocolate bars, which are said to be made with ingredients that are sourced through fair trade channels.

By the way, the business is pet-friendly.

