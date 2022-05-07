West Chief of Police retires

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The Chief of Police for the City of West, Darryl Barton, is retiring.

On Saturday morning, the West City Council held a special meeting to accept Barton’s resignation.

Barton, 58, took over as Chief in West in December of 2015.

The West-native has spent 37 years in law enforcement.

Barton says he is leaving the city on good terms, citing health issues as the reason for his departure.

“I want to let everyone know that I have been contemplating this decision for a few months now. I need to concentrate on my health and moving forward in a less stressful environment. The role of a police chief has its ups and downs. The ‘roller coaster ride’ is fun, but at some point you have to get off and plant your feet on stable ground,” said Barton.

Coinciding with Barton’s retirement, one of his employees, Lt. Richard Milligan, also resigned.

“He has done an outstanding job for West as an officer, a detective and lieutenant,” said Barton. “I wish him and his family well as they move forward.”

The council has appointed officer Ashley Boyd as Interim Chief until the city can find a permanent replacement.

