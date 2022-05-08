Boil Water advisory issued for Fort Hood and several cities in Bell County, including Killeen

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District #1 on Sunday, May 8, issued a boil water notice, effective immediately, for the cities of Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Belton, Nolanville and Fort Hood.

The boil water notice, issued at 3 p.m. Sunday, applies to all residents and businesses and will remain in effect for at least 36 hours.

At about 1 p.m. Sunday, electrical power was lost at the Belton Water Treatment Plan. This followed a water pressure loss from Saturday, May 7, as a result of a break in a 48-inch transmission main.

“That break was nearly fully restored when today’s outage occurred, but because pressure has been lost throughout the entire system, WCID says they will issue a boil water notice in accordance with TCEQ regulations until further for at least 36 hours,” The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District #1 said.

Once full pressure and disinfectant levels are restored, WCID staff will collect bacteriological samples. The necessary e-coli test takes 24 hours to complete. The boil order will be lifted for all parts of the system with passing test results.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.