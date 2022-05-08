Advertisement

Copperas Cove woman arrested after multi-county vehicle pursuit

File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Copperas Cove woman has been arrested by Texas Department of Safety State Troopers following a multi-county pursuit.

Chelsea Rhiannon Smith, 19, has been charged with evading arrested numerous outstanding warrants.

A DPS Trooper on routine patrol was notified of a stolen 2019 Ford F-250 pickup truck and located the stolen truck travelling southbound on IH-35 near Salado.

The Trooper attempted to stop the stolen vehicle and a lengthy pursuit ensued. 

The pursuit traveled through Salado and northbound to IH-14 where it continued west on IH 14 through Bell County and into Coryell County.

The pursuit went through the City of Copperas Cove where Smith looped around Copperas Cove utilizing city streets, FM roadways and US 190. 

According to DPS Sergeant Bryan Washko , she drove extremely dangerously during this pursuit and avoided multiple spike attempts from different law enforcement agencies.

Smith eventually left the Copperas Cove area and traveled east into the City of Killeen. 

Troopers attempted a precision immobilization technique and the driver began ramming the DPS units leading to three DPS units damaged as well as reverse ram Highway Patrol units.

The driver began traveling west on the eastbound frontage road near SH 201 and was taken into custody after a successful pit and pin.

No one was hurt or injured during this incident and no other property damage was reported.

