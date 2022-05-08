Advertisement

More Heat? You Got It!

Another hot evening is upon us with temperatures in the 90’s until sunset, alongside Heat Indices in the triple-digits. We dip to the 80’s after sunset, with m
By Elliot Wilson
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Another hot evening is upon us with temperatures in the 90′s until sunset, alongside Heat Indices in the triple-digits. We dip to the 80′s after sunset, with morning lows in the mid 70′s with pretty humid conditions. Some patchy fog will be possible again east of I-35.

Sunshine dominates Monday afternoon, bringing highs into the mid 90′s alongside Heat Indices in the triple-digits. South winds will also keep it muggy going throughout the entire day. Unfortunately the summer-style heat will linger for a while as the Jet Stream is looking to stay well north of our area.

However, a few spotty showers will be possible next weekend as a cold front is looking to move through. This won’t cool us down a whole lot, but at least will get a little relief from the heat before it possibly returns next week.

