Motorcyclist collides with man walking on I-14; pedestrian dead, cyclist suffers incapacitating injuries

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Sunday identified Nazario Garcia Armando, 65, of Copperas Cove, as the pedestrian killed when he was struck by a motorcyclist.

Texas DPS Troopers responded the fatal collision at IH-14 near Bell Tower Road shortly before 1 a.m. May 8.

A man riding a 2019 Yamaha Motorcycle, described only as a 26-year-old from Copperas Cove, was travelling westbound on IH-14 approaching the Bell Tower Road exit in the outside lane of travel.

According to the investigating Trooper, Armando was walking in the center of the outside lane of IH-14.

The motorcycle collided with Armando and the rider of the motorcycle was thrown off.

DPS said Armando was killed upon impact and pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Bill Price.

The operator of the motorcycle was transported to Scott and White in Temple with incapacitating injuries.

DPS said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.