Single mom joins other single moms to celebrate Mother’s Day

The organizer of a Facebook group called Single Mom's Society of Central Texas put together a...
The organizer of a Facebook group called Single Mom's Society of Central Texas put together a pre-Mother's Day event to celebrate single moms around Killeen.(Michael Cantu KWTX)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - It was a day for mom, before a day for mom.

One area single mother wanted to put together a special event to celebrate single mothers and give them a bit of relaxation.

There was something for everyone walking into the building of True Deliverance Ministries, all was part of a way to celebrate single mothers around Killeen.

“Parenting is a hard job, but being a single parent is the hardest, hardest job you will ever have,” said Alesia Williams.

She is the one in charge of a Facebook group called Single Mom’s Society of Central Texas. She started the group a few years ago to get a community of single mothers together in the area.

“We go through life by ourselves,” said Williams. “We go through our struggles by ourselves, we go through our triumph by ourselves, we also go through our triumphs by ourselves.”

So to help her fellow single moms, she offered a day of frees: free food, free child care and some free gifts.

“The single mothers are often forgotten about. There are many events for military spouses, for families,” said Nikia Posey, the event’s co-organizer and friend of Williams.

The entire event was put together in a little more than a week. All because of a suggestion made by someone in the group.

“The rush was definitely fun,” said Posey.

But it was rushed with a purpose, so any struggling single mother knows there are friends out there to help.

“We’ve been homeless, we’ve been jobless, had no car, we’ve struggled to pay bills. We’ve done a lot of the things that a lot of single moms actually go through,” said Williams. “That’s the reason we put these kinds of things together, so the mom can be appreciated.”

