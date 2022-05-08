Summer Style Heat Looks To Linger

We start with morning lows in the low to mid 70′s under cloudy skies. There may even be some patchy fog east of I-35 going through Sunday morning due to the humidity.

Sunshine dominates this afternoon with highs in the mid 90′s, but Heat Indices will likely be around 100° again, with slightly higher numbers west of I-35. The heat doesn’t look to let up anytime soon as the Jet Stream will be staying well north of us for the next several days. On top of that, south winds will persist, which means humid air will stay in our area and keep the Heat Indices fairly high as we go throughout next week.

Our only chance for rain comes next weekend as a cold front looks to approach our area, but until then make sure the air conditioning is working!

