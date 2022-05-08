Suspect dead after shooting at Round Rock Police Officers

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect in shooting at Round Rock Police officers was found dead in the woods Saturday afternoon.

Round Rock police received reports of a victim with multiple gunshot wounds 12:30 p.m. May 7 in the 3500 block of Bent Tree Loop.

Police received a report at 12:38 p.m. that a male with black trench coat and an “AK-style rifle” was running across FM 3406, and another report at approximately 12:43 p.m. of a subject wearing camouflage clothing seen near Behrens Ranch.

Officers responded to the area, and the male subject immediately engaged officers and began firing shots at them. Officers responded with gunfire, and the subject retreated into the wood line at Camino del Verdes Place and Salorn Way.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and the subject began firing shots again, resulting in another gunfire exchange between the subject and officers.

The subject later appeared to be located in the dense wood line where less than lethal rounds were used by officers to solicit a response from the suspect.

After no response, it was determined that the subject was deceased.

he cause of the subject’s death remains under investigation. The subject was found to be wearing body armor.

The gunshot victim in the original call was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and is in stable condition.

No injuries were sustained by officers as a result of gunfire, but one Round Rock officer was transported for medical issues and is in stable condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the motive of the shooter is unknown at this time.

