Voters approve $165M Temple ISD bond proposal

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Voters in the Temple Independent School District on Saturday approved the school district’s $164.8 million bond.

Unofficial results showed more than 4,200 voters casted a ballot in the bond election and the proposal is projected to pass with more than 55 percent of the vote in favor, the school district said.

The district said projects included in the bond package address four main areas of need: keep up with growth, increase safety and security, address aging facilities, and the expansion of student programs.

The most significant project is the construction of a new elementary school, a fine arts academy, in the southeast quadrant of the district where the City of Temple is experiencing rapid growth.

“The board would like to express our heart-felt thanks to the community for your vote of confidence in the 2022 Bond project,” said Dan Posey, president of the Temple ISD board of trustees.

“We will continue to work diligently to ensure that all projects are delivered in a way that continues to raise expectations for our students, families, staff and community.”

