Belton City Council approves funds to help those struggling with rent, utility payments

By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A new initiative from the Belton City Council and the United Way of Central Texas will provide assistance for residents who need help paying their rent or utilities.

The Belton City Council agreed on April 26 to make available $300,000 in relief funds to residents struggling from the economic effects of the pandemic.

The United Way of Central Texas will be responsible for distributing the funds.

“I’m proud the City Council has chosen to allocate funds to directly assist Beltonians still struggling with the financial impact of COVID,” Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter said. “I appreciate the United Way of Central Texas partnering to distribute funds to those in need.”

Residents can apply for up to $3,000 in assistance for housing, any utilities , internet/phone or HOP bus services.

The City Council will consider on May 10 allocating an additional $1.15 million of ARPA funds for food assistance ($300,000) and small business support ($850,000).

The application process involves filling out an application located on the United Way’s website.

