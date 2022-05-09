In bid for Eagle scouts, Belton girl puts together benefit concert

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - In a male-dominated organization, one Central Texas teen is marching to the beat of her own drum.

Olivia Cromwell, a Lake Belton Middle School student, is looking to rise to the rank of Eagle Scout. To that, she is putting together a benefit concert as part of her scout project.

It has been practice, planning and more practice these last few weeks for Cromwell. The concert is slated for 6 p.m. at the Lake Belton High School courtyard.

“My band directors actually wanted to steal my idea and do it every so often now,” said Olivia Cromwell.

Her idea was to put together the concert that would benefit Foster Love of Bell County, an organization that helps foster families. In order to get in, attendees are asked to bring items that can be donated to Foster Love.

In order to attend a jazz benefit concert at Lake Belton High School on Monday, May 9, attendees must bring an item to donate to Foster Love Bell County. (Courtesy graphic)

It is part of her scouts project -- Eagle Scout’s project, that is.

“It makes me really happy that I get to represent the females in this corporation,” said Olivia Cromwell.

She is one of two female Eagle Scouts in this part of Central Texas, she said. It is an organization she got to know through her father, who is a scout leader.

“She was exposed to it, to the point where she actually really, really felt that she enjoyed it,” said Dr. Carrie Cromwell, Olivia’s mother.

So, once females were allowed in the Boy Scouts in 2017, there were no reservations from her parents when Olivia asked to join.

“Being familiar with scouting, through my husband’s leadership activities, helped me to feel very comfortable with what the organization was about,” said Carrie Cromwell.

And as Olivia Cromwell works to rise through the ranks, she saw jazz band as the perfect opportunity to fulfill her eagle project obligation.

“I really love jazz band, it’s definitely one of my passions… I have so much fun with it that I wanted my Eagle project to be based on it,” said Olivia.

But for a middle school student who is juggling school, life and scouts, getting past concert day will be quite a relief.

“It’s been really fun but also very stressful,” said Olivia Cromwell. “But that’s just how life is.”

