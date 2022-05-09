Boil water notice lifted in South Bell County, portion of Killeen under boil notice

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The water boil notice in some Bell County cities has been lifted.

Fort Hood, Belton, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights have lifted their notices as of Tuesday afternoon.

Killeen announced their lift of the water boil notice in 90% of the city but it is still in effect for for residents at 2207 - 2217 Patricia Circle who are under a separate boil water notice, due to a water line break that occurred on May 9.

Middle Pressure Plane water boil notice still in effect (City of Killeen)

The Belton Water Treatment Plant WCID 1 is back to full treatment and delivery capacity but are still wanting for tests results.

Test results were expected to come in at 4 p.m. Tuesday from Texas Commission on Environmental Quality lab in Waco.

“The schedule for lifting a boil order will be unique to each entity based on sample test results timing.,” said Garrett. “All samples have to test clear of total coliform before the boil order can be rescinded.”

Residents were asked to check with the entity that meters and bills their water service directly for more information.

The Belton Water Treatment Plant WCID 1 lost power at 1:10 p.m. Sunday and with power restored at 4:30 p.m. that supplies water to he City of Belton, City of Nolanville, City of Harker Heights, City of Killeen, City of Copperas Cove, Fort Hood Military Reservation and 439 Water Supply Corporation.

The power loss caused subsequent loss of water flow and pressure to all of the entities served by WCID 1.

According to Garrett, staff worked to bring on more treatment units today with the goal of reaching a 60 million gallons per day production rate by 6 p.m. Monday.

The customer demand for water will dictate how long storages remain at below normal levels.

“The more that is conserved now, the quicker we can ease the water restrictions and commence sample collection to lift the boil water advisory. With 47 million gallons per day leaving the plant, we should be seeing steady gains throughout, but we’re seeing very modest gains due to usage,” said Garrett.

