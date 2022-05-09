Bond set for Texas woman who killed partner over other woman

SPRING, Texas (KWTX & AP) — A 51-year-old Texas woman has seen a judge after allegedly shooting her partner over the weekend.

Karin Stewart, 51, was charged with murder of James Hargrove and jailed on a $75,000 at the Harris County Jail on Sunday.

When deputies arrived Saturday morning at the home in Spring, just north of Houston, they found a man inside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Harris County sheriff’s office.

Stewart allegedly told responding officers she shot her husband after he told her he loved another woman.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

The Harris County District Office said Stewart had been in a relationship with Hargrove for seven years and that they lived together off and on, according to KHOU.

A press release from the sheriff’s office incorrectly stated that Hargrove was Stewart’s husband.

KHOU spoke with Sandra Hargrove, who claims to be the legal wife of James Hargrove, following Monday’s hearing. She says she and her husband have been separated, but that they talk to each other every other day.

