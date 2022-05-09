Advertisement

Central Texas man killed in boating-related accident on Lake Belton

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Game Wardens identified Ronald Viss, of Kempner, as the man who died in a boating-related incident over the weekend.

Game wardens responded to Temple Lake Park the evening of Saturday, May 7, and soon learned about the accident on a boat on Lake Belton.

Investigators say Viss was struck by the bow of the boat and was declared dead at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

