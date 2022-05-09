Central Texas man killed in boating-related accident on Lake Belton

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Game Wardens identified Ronald Viss, of Kempner, as the man who died in a boating-related incident over the weekend.

Game wardens responded to Temple Lake Park the evening of Saturday, May 7, and soon learned about the accident on a boat on Lake Belton.

Investigators say Viss was struck by the bow of the boat and was declared dead at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.