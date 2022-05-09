Did summer just start? It feels like it!

A heat wave continues this week so we can expect the hotter than normal days to continue with high temperatures closer to records than normal. High pressure is the dominant weather feature this week and gives us a few days of the same style of weather. Summer, basically. Clouds in the mornings, more sunshine in the afternoons. Mornings start in the 70s, afternoons climb quickly into the 90s! High pressure could weaken some for the second-half of the week and that might bring us down a few degrees as we go into the weekend. There is very little in the way of rain for the state of Texas this week and it looks like our rain chances are slim to none for the next 7-10 days. The dryline in West Texas does look to spark up some storms for Tuesday afternoon, but they should fizzle out before any hope of reaching us.

There’s really no big weather changes going forward either. We’re expecting temperatures to remain in the low-to-mid 90s each and every day for highs with morning lows generally in the upper 60s and low 70s. High temperatures will be 5-10 degrees hotter than normal this week. Our one real “relief” from the heat will be a nice, steady breeze from the south blowing in about 10-20mph. Technically, a cold front is set to move through Sunday morning and that’ll switch the winds to come from the north and lower humidity slightly, but there’s no cold air behind that front at all. More mid to upper 90s continue into next week.

We are seeing a lot of similarities in our weather that compares to 2011...the summer that we had 90+ 100 degree days. If we don’t see a pattern shift soon, this very dry and already hot weather might just take us into summer with worsening drought conditions, burn bans, lowering lake levels, and potentially water restrictions.

