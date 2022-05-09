Advertisement

East Texas parents say man tried to lure kids away from home

David Blaylock
David Blaylock(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale police on Sunday arrested a man accused of trying to lure small children away from their home.

According to Captain Brent Chambers, David Nathanael Blaylock, 44, of Lindale, was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly talking to two small children and attempting to lure them away from their home. Chambers said the children, ages 4 and 6, gave a testimony that matched that of their parents, which stated that Blaylock approached the children outside of their home and asked the children to go with him. The parents said when they heard Blaylock, they then chased him off.

Chambers said officers were able to easily locate, question and arrest Blaylock who was taken into custody without incident. Chambers said that Blaylock did not at any point touch the children, as that would have resulted in a different charge. Currently, Blaylock is in the Smith County Jail on a charge of enticing a child away from a custodian. His bond has been set at $500.

