Happy day after Father’s Day!

Okay, no, it’s not the day after Father’s Day but it’s for sure going to feel more like mid-June than it is just a day after Mother’s Day! Our normal high temperature this time of year is in the low-to-mid 80s with morning lows typically in the low 60s. Each and every single day for the foreseeable future should feature well warmer-than-normal temperatures both in the morning and in the afternoon. Morning lows today, thanks to increasing morning clouds, are going to start out in the mid-to-upper 70s! When the morning clouds clear, we’re expecting sunshine to turn the heat back into the low-to-mid 90s with heat index values nearing 100°. If you live west of Highway 281, your high temperatures will likely be in the upper 90s and maybe the triple-digits. It’ll likely be a touch cooler today compared to yesterday, but it’s not going to be a noticeable change at all. If you live west of Highway 281, you could potentially see a late-day thunderstorm pop-up along an advancing dryline. Despite a ton of instability in the atmosphere, a layer of warm air aloft should prevent storms from forming. If a storm fires up after 4 PM, it’ll likely be strong with very large hail but rain chances are less than 10%.

There’s really no big weather changes going forward either. We’re expecting temperatures to remain in the low-to-mid 90s each and every day for highs with morning lows generally in the upper 60s and low 70s. Each and every day likely features morning clouds giving way to some afternoon sunshine. We’re still expecting a bit of a breeze with south winds gusting to near 25 MPH too so that may take the edge off the heat but there is no true heat relief on the horizon. We have a cold front set to move through Sunday morning and that’ll switch the winds to come from the north but there’s no cold air behind that front at all. It wouldn’t surprise me if high temperatures remain in the 90s for a long, long time. Sorry y’all.

