North Carolina woman brutally attacked by dogs back in March returns home

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman who was brutally attacked by a dog in March in Abbeville County has returned home.

Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs outside a home in Honea Path when she was walking from a friend’s home to her mother’s house.

Kyleen Waltman (Gray)

Waltman had both of her arms amputated and part of her colon removed after the attack, but tonight she is home.

Stay tuned as we continue to learn more about her condition.

MORE NEWS: Mom of woman mauled by dogs expected to see owner in court for first time

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.