North Carolina woman brutally attacked by dogs back in March returns home

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman who was brutally attacked by a dog in March in Abbeville County has returned home.

Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs outside a home in Honea Path when she was walking from a friend’s home to her mother’s house.

Kyleen Waltman
Kyleen Waltman(Gray)

Waltman had both of her arms amputated and part of her colon removed after the attack, but tonight she is home.

Stay tuned as we continue to learn more about her condition.

