Advertisement

Officials: Texas woman killed husband over other woman

FILE GRAPHIC
FILE GRAPHIC(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING, Texas (AP) — A 51-year-old Texas woman has been arrested on a murder charge after telling authorities that she shot her husband after he told her he was in love with another woman, a sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived Saturday morning at the home in Spring, just north of Houston, a man was inside with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Harris County sheriff’s office.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

Karin Stewart has been charged with murder in the death of James Hargrove, according to a complaint filed in court records.

Stewart remained in jail Sunday on $75,000 bond. A working number could not be found for the attorney listed for her.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco Police identify woman shot, killed overnight; shooter at large
The deadly shootout at the Waco Twin Peaks led to the unprecedented arrest of 177 people. In...
Appeals court reinstates civil rights lawsuits of dozens of bikers arrested in 2015 Twin Peaks shootout
Police officers dispatched to the store learned the suspect demanded money, threatened the bank...
FBI investigating aggravated bank robbery inside Waco Walmart
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl

Latest News

File Photo
Texas voters approve measures aiming to lower property taxes
Lake Belton middle-schooler Olivia Cromwell has put together a benefit concert as part of her...
In bid for Eagle scouts, Belton girl puts together benefit concert
File
Boil Water advisory issued for Fort Hood and several cities in Bell County, including Killeen
In a school board meeting Monday night, Temple ISD adopted a formal resolution to ask the TEA...
Voters approve $165M Temple ISD bond proposal