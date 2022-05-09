Officials: Texas woman killed husband over other woman

SPRING, Texas (AP) — A 51-year-old Texas woman has been arrested on a murder charge after telling authorities that she shot her husband after he told her he was in love with another woman, a sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived Saturday morning at the home in Spring, just north of Houston, a man was inside with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Harris County sheriff’s office.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

Karin Stewart has been charged with murder in the death of James Hargrove, according to a complaint filed in court records.

Stewart remained in jail Sunday on $75,000 bond. A working number could not be found for the attorney listed for her.

