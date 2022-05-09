Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth won’t attend Parliament opening due to mobility issues

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the parade ring with Princess Alexandra in a...
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the parade ring with Princess Alexandra in a horse-drawn carriage, on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.(Source: AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the opening of Parliament on Tuesday amid ongoing mobility issues.

The palace said in a statement Monday that the decision was made in consultation with her doctors and that the 96-year-old monarch had “reluctantly” decided not to attend.

Prince Charles will read her speech, which sets out the government’s agenda for the coming parliamentary session. Prince William will also attend.

Elizabeth has attended only a handful of public events in recent months, though she continues to hold virtual audiences regularly.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco Police identify woman shot, killed overnight; shooter at large
The deadly shootout at the Waco Twin Peaks led to the unprecedented arrest of 177 people. In...
Appeals court reinstates civil rights lawsuits of dozens of bikers arrested in 2015 Twin Peaks shootout
Police officers dispatched to the store learned the suspect demanded money, threatened the bank...
FBI investigating aggravated bank robbery inside Waco Walmart
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl

Latest News

David Blaylock
East Texas parents say man tried to lure kids away from home
After years of controversy in the horse racing industry, insiders say they have hope a new law...
Betting on Change: Horseracing long plagued with scandals and equine fatalities
The Biden administration announced on Monday that 20 internet companies have agreed to provide...
Biden starts program to provide discounted internet service
Duane Mann fell in love with a woman when he was 23 years old, serving overseas in Yokosuka,...
Korean War veteran searching for love he lost 70 years ago in Japan