South Bell County residents asked to conserve water, boil water notice advisory active

By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County WCID 1 is asking residents to continue to boil water and to conserve water.

The Belton Water Treatment Plant WCID 1 lost power at 1:10pm yesterday afternoon and with power restored at 4:30 p.m. that supplies water to he City of Belton, City of Nolanville, City of Harker Heights, City of Killeen, City of Copperas Cove, Fort Hood Military Reservation and 439 Water Supply Corporation.

The power loss caused subsequent loss of water flow and pressure to all of the entities served by WCID 1.

Two major consumer impacts caused by the loss of pressure and flow that require a boil water notice is due to the loss of pressure and flow for a sustained period that can create an opportunity for bacteriological contamination.

“To assure water is safe for consumption, the water must be boiled as prescribed by Texas Commission on Environmental Quality until the water supply and delivery system is deemed safe as evidenced by successful e-coli sampling and testing,” said Ricky Garrett, WCID 1 General Manager.

WCID 1 is asking all customers to conserve as much water as possible for at least the next 24 hours.

“Currently, the Belton Water Treatment Plant is producing at a rate of 47 million gallons per day,” said Garrett.

According to Garrett, staff will be working to bring on more treatment units today with the goal of reaching a 60 million gallons per day production rate by 6pm today.

The customer demand for water will dictate how long storages remain at below normal levels.

“The more that is conserved now, the quicker we can ease the water restrictions and commence sample collection to lift the boil water advisory. With 47 million gallons per day leaving the plant, we should be seeing steady gains throughout, but we’re seeing very modest gains due to usage,” said Garrett.

