WWE Hall of Famer accused in Florida DUI crash that killed 1

Tamara Lynn Sytch.
Tamara Lynn Sytch.(Ormond Beach Police Department Facebook page)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer is accused of killing a man in a traffic accident while driving under the influence in central Florida.

Tamara “Sunny” Sytch was arrested Friday night. She’s also charged with causing injury in a DUI crash and driving with a suspended license.

Ormond Beach police said in a social media post that the 49-year-old wrestler’s blood alcohol content after the crash was 0.28. That’s more than three times the legal limit in Florida.

The March 25 crash killed 75-year-old Julian Lasseter. Police say Sytch’s car plowed into a car stopped at a red light and pushed it into another car.

